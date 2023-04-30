ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE COP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.89. 6,638,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718,326. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.