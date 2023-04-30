Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $33,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.65. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

