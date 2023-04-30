Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Update

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

STZ stock opened at $229.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.52. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

