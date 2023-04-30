Contrasting MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MicroAlgo and Endava’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $87.13 million 0.99 -$6.96 million N/A N/A Endava $751.03 million 4.35 $110.61 million $2.02 28.50

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than MicroAlgo.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A Endava 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MicroAlgo and Endava, as provided by MarketBeat.

Endava has a consensus price target of $100.56, indicating a potential upside of 74.67%. Given Endava’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Endava shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MicroAlgo and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A -47.54% -12.91% Endava 12.52% 20.38% 14.32%

Volatility and Risk

MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endava has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endava beats MicroAlgo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

