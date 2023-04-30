Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 757,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,846. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

