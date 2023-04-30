CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Update

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 216,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $359,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at $562,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $281,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $359,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,437 shares of company stock worth $18,251,286. 48.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,079,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CorVel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,567,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,014,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,421,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
