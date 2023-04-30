CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Update

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 216,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity at CorVel

In other CorVel news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $359,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at $562,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $281,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $359,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,437 shares of company stock worth $18,251,286. 48.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CorVel by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,079,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CorVel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,567,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,014,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,421,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,930. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.96. CorVel has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $206.05. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.07.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

