Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Up 50.8% in April

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 158,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CRVS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

CRVS stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

