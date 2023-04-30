Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,546 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,240,000 after buying an additional 6,742,347 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 111.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,824,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,092,000 after buying an additional 3,075,623 shares during the period. Washington University lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Washington University now owns 7,767,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,265,000 after buying an additional 1,641,160 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $27,067,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 52.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,729,000 after buying an additional 1,516,977 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPNG opened at $16.76 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

