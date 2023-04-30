CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Plans Dividend of $0.17

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPPCY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1702 per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from CP ALL Public’s previous dividend of $0.14.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

Shares of CP ALL Public stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. CP ALL Public has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $22.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CP ALL Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About CP ALL Public

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It also operates a cash and carry business under Makro. The firm also provides bill payment services, operates frozen food plants and bakeries, and distributes retail equipment. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

