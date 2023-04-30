Creditcoin Trading 1% Lower This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $71.41 million and approximately $19.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000677 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009213 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 219,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

