Critical Contrast: Reed’s (REED) and Its Rivals

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Reed’s to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -2.11% -1,083.24% -1.20%

Volatility & Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ competitors have a beta of 0.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 107 536 968 68 2.59

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Reed’s and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Reed’s’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reed’s and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$19.22 million -0.29 Reed’s Competitors $6.94 billion $444.42 million 18.89

Reed’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reed’s competitors beat Reed’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

