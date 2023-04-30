Cronos (CRO) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.84 billion and $17.93 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cronos has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0729 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00058671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00039418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00022076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

