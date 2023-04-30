CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Down 11.5% in April

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 348,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,279. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $101.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 158,723.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 650,767 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 171,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after acquiring an additional 146,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

