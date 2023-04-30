Crypterium Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $891,107.29 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,477,888 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

