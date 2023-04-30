Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CMI opened at $235.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 41.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 305,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after buying an additional 89,089 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 72.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 19.3% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 942.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.