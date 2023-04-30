CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $12,609.20 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) Director John S. Hendricks sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $12,609.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 808,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CuriosityStream Trading Up 2.9 %

CuriosityStream stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.39.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.17). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 39.29% and a negative net margin of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CURI shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 85.5% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 172,894 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth about $556,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

