CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Up 46.2% in April

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CV Sciences Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. 381,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,470. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment includes manufacturing, marketing, and selling of hemp-based cannabidiol products through the PlusCBD brand.

