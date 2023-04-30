D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.
D.R. Horton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.
D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.4 %
DHI stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
