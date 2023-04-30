D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd.

D.R. Horton has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. D.R. Horton has a payout ratio of 10.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect D.R. Horton to earn $10.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

DHI stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

