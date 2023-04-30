D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

D2L Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DTLIF remained flat at C$5.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.44. D2L has a 12 month low of C$4.61 and a 12 month high of C$10.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTLIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on D2L to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on D2L from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on D2L from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

About D2L

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

Further Reading

