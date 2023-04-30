Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

DTRUY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,934. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

About Daimler Truck

(Get Rating)

Read More

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.