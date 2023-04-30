Dana (NYSE:DAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Dana updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.25-0.75 EPS.
Dana Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $14.79 on Friday. Dana has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Dana Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.81%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
Dana Company Profile
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
