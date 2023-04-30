Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $250.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $310.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danaher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.71.
Danaher Stock Performance
NYSE:DHR opened at $236.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $303.82.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Danaher by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,210,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,034,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 66,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
