Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.71.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $236.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.06. Danaher has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.