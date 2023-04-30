Decred (DCR) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, Decred has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $18.54 or 0.00063429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $276.57 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00143769 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00041359 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031834 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000155 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003413 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,914,182 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

