Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 880

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 890 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($10.99) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 970 ($12.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.24) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 930.83 ($11.63).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 628.40 ($7.85) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 674 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 641.70. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.98). The stock has a market cap of £17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 910.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,173.91%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($129,776.36). In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.22), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($142,389.98). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($129,776.36). Insiders have sold a total of 54,239 shares of company stock valued at $38,364,700 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

