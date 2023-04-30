Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $62.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

