Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $78.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BYD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.78. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $778,453.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,454,905.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $778,453.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,531,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,454,905.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $25,961,556.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,161 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.