Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,538 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,637,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of HCA Healthcare worth $393,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.83.

HCA opened at $287.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.04. The company has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $294.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

