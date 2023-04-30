Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $85.69 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 486,485 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.22% of Kirby worth $85,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,043,000 after buying an additional 1,163,601 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 358,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,620,000 after purchasing an additional 225,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 754.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 191,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $71.84 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEX. Bank of America increased their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In related news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $1,839,789. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Further Reading

