Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,778 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Honeywell International worth $245,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

HON stock opened at $199.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

