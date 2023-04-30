Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,775,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719,972 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Verizon Communications worth $266,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

