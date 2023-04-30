Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,302,649 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,324,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,302,649 shares during the period. American International Group comprises 4.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $905,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,404,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 369,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after buying an additional 80,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 548,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after buying an additional 50,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

