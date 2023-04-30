Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 56,035 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,035 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.00% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $113,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after buying an additional 33,049 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $988,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,713,626.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,752,470. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of COOP opened at $46.30 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.