Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:DSX opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $406.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 41.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $121,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.