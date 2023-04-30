Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,880 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

