Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISAU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 278.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.
Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DISAU remained flat at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.17.
Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile
Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
