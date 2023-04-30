Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISAU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 608,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 278.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DISAU remained flat at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.17.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.