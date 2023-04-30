Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Down 35.6% in April

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHCNI traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 57,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $19.80.

