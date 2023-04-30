Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DMZPY remained flat at $16.96 during trading hours on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Increases Dividend

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.14%.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

