DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stake Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,240,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,483 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $60,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $120,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $120,825.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,126,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 738,381 shares of company stock worth $42,601,150. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $89.73.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

