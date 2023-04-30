Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 384,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,491.0 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRETF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.