DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in April

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DTS Stock Performance
DTSOF remained flat at $21.55 on Friday. DTS has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55.
DTS Company Profile
