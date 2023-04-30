DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in April

DTS Co. (OTCMKTS:DTSOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DTS Stock Performance

DTSOF remained flat at $21.55 on Friday. DTS has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55.

DTS Company Profile

DTS Corporation provides systems integration services in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Finance and Society; Corporate Solutions; Operational Infrastructure BPO; and Regional, Overseas, Etc. It develops and maintains information systems; designs and constructs electrical and telecommunications construction work related to information systems; develops, sells, and leases educational equipment and teaching materials related to the information systems; and publishes, edits, and translates work related to the information systems.

