Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,500 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 301,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,914. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Separately, Dundee Securities increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company. engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

Further Reading

