Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.44.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $638.65 million, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently -458.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

