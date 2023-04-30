EAC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.07 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EAC has traded 77.3% lower against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $4.07 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00301780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000862 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000647 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00681376 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $21.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

