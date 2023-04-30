Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.42.

NYSE:DEA opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 12.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,548,000 after purchasing an additional 614,888 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 78.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 346,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 208.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,911 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 266,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

