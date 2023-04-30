Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:ETO traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $22.32. 36,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,818. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.1374 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
