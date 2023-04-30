Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ETO traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $22.32. 36,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,818. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.1374 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 572.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 63,737 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

