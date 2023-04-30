Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 239,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 241,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,027. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.0949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 782,028 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 316,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 267,545 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 135,706 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $5,496,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

