Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the March 31st total of 149,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Ebang International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ebang International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ebang International in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ebang International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,067,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 301,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ebang International by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter.

Ebang International Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ EBON traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.99. 11,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82. Ebang International has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services that enable customers to operate mining machines remotely; and routine maintenance services, as well as engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform.

