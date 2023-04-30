eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47 billion-$2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

eBay Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,704,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,541. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of eBay by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 554.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

