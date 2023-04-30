ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in April

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,256,900 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 3,544,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.3 days.

ECNCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

